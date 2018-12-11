Top political advisor congratulates Guangxi on 60th anniversary

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Monday congratulated south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on its remarkable achievements over the past six decades.



He made the remarks when addressing a grand gathering in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the region's founding.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, led a central delegation to attend festivities marking the anniversary.



Guangxi has achieved giant leaps in economic development, big strides in reform and opening-up, great improvement of people's living standard, notable progress in its ecological environment and strengthened ethnic unity over the past 60 years, Wang said.



Such remarkable achievements have demonstrated the great strengths of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the strong vitality of the system of regional ethnic autonomy, Wang said.



He stressed that Guangxi should always uphold the leadership of the CPC and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to a new vision for development, be committed to deepening reform in all areas and opening up further, ensuring and improving living standards through development, and upholding and improving the system of regional ethnic autonomy.



A total of 22,000 local cadres and people of various ethnic groups and from all walks of life attended the gathering.



On Monday morning, the delegation led by Wang visited an exhibition showcasing the region's achievements made in the past six decades, especially those during China's 40 years of reform and opening up, including progress in economy, politics, culture, society and ecology.



Wang also heard work reports of the CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee and regional government of Guangxi.



When hearing the reports, Wang said after 60 years of hard work, Guangxi has seen remarkable changes in both urban and rural areas, with the once impoverished and backward region turning into a place of prosperity and openness.



Wang attributed the progress to the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee, joint efforts by cadres and people of all ethnic groups in the region, and strong supports from people across the nation.



Wang said the region faces historic development opportunities in the new era, calling for more efforts to pursue high-quality development, eliminate poverty and strengthen ethnic unity.

