Chinese research vessel departs for new ocean expedition

Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No.1) left the eastern city of Qingdao on Monday, taking researchers on a 230-day scientific ocean expedition.



Within the first 150 days of the voyage, researchers will conduct surveys on resources, environment and biodiversity in the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic, according to China's ocean affairs administration.



For the remaining 80 days, researchers will obtain samples and data in a seabed polymetallic sulphide ore in the southwestern part of the Indian Ocean. China secured an approval from the International Seabed Authority in 2011 to explore a polymetallic sulphide ore deposit.



Dayang Yihao is a 5,600-tonne vessel with equipment for geophysics, marine chemistry, and biological and acoustic research.



During the entire mission, the ship is expected to sail more than 23,900 nautical miles and return to Qingdao in July 2019.

