Indian president visits Myanmar on ties

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Nay Pyi Taw on Monday for a state visit to Myanmar, according to official sources.



During the trip, the Indian president is expected to meet with Myanmar government leadership including his counterpart U Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and inaugurate an Indian trade fair.



The two countries have pledged to cooperate in effective implementation of bilateral projects, extending mutual support at the regional and international fora and fighting terrorism.

