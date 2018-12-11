Israel continues operations to destroy Hezbollah cross-border tunnels

The Israeli army on Monday continued to destroy Hezbollah cross-border tunnels, sending six skid steers and three excavators with armored vehicles to several points on the southern borders with Lebanon, a security source speaking on condition of anonymity told Xinhua.



The source said that the Israeli army has started excavation work to locate tunnels in Kafr Kila.



It added that the Israeli army has increased the number of its operations to build sand mounds in the towns of Wazzani, Adaysa, Kafr Kila and Mays al-Jabal.



The security source said that Israeli military teams raised balloons equipped with cameras close to the town of Mays Al-Jabal border while installing surveillance cameras and additional devices on the wired fence between the towns of Hula, Mays Al-Jabal and Kafr Kila.



The United Nations Interim Forces (UNIFIL) in Lebanon deployed its forces in the area and increased its patrolling along the Blue Line.



The UNIFIL was informed Saturday by the Israeli army about the presence of a tunnel to the south of the Blue Line extending from Lebanon to southern Israel prompting the UNIFIL to announce that its teams will soon visit the area to verify Israel's claims.



On Thursday, the UNIFIL confirmed the existence of a tunnel close to the Blue Line after an inspection of the location near Metula in northern Israel.



Israel announced Tuesday that the Israeli military had detected tunnels crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel and the country has started an operation to destroy them.

