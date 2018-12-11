China's internet service sector grows steadily in Jan.-Oct. period

Zhang Yuliang gets ticket which she bought from an app on cellphone in Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Feb, 9, 2018. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Visitors experience taking selfie with a phone app during the Digital China Exhibition in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, April 22, 2018. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Truck driver Li Haijun uses the Truck Alliance app, China's Uber-type service for trucks, with smartphone in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2018. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Reporters visit the online mediation room at the Beijing Internet Court in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2018. China's second internet court opened in Beijing as authorities step up measures to protect business transactions, personal information, and intellectual property online. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Liu Qingqing makes corn sugar on a live show in Dongshanzhai Village of Pingli County in Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 18, 2018. In 2016, local poverty relief staff advised her running an e-commerce shop and helped her do the decoration. She concentrated her attention on the shop's business and sold local specialties for impoverished families to increase their income. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Passengers use mobile payment to take subway at the Dayanta Station of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 1, 2017. Passengers of Xi'an can take the subway by using the "Xi'an Subway" app or scanning the QR code of Alipay. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Staff members sell children's clothes on e-commerce platforms at a company in Zhili Township of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2018. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Local resident Yi Yinjie arranges fresh tofu to let them ferment and grow mildew in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 24, 2018. E-commerce and modern logistics have helped sell this specialty food to more customers. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Staff members design an e-commerce website homepage at an innovation company in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 12, 2018. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)

Staff members work at an e-commerce service company in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 25, 2018. China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed. The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking. China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)

China's internet service and related sectors maintained sound growth in the first 10 months of the year, seeing a stable market expansion of online streaming apps, data showed.The sectors' revenue totaled 766.3 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 18 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).From January to October, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing saw their internet business revenues up 17.4 percent, 18.2 percent and 34 percent year on year, respectively, remaining the top three in the ranking.The sectors' R&D expenditure grew rapidly during the period, up 13.7 percent to 39.1 billion yuan, the MIIT said.Information services remained the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 91.2 percent of the total revenue, with online gaming earning 159.4 billion yuan, up 18.5 percent year on year.China had 4.45 million mobile apps by the end of October, including more than 2.7 million on domestic, third-party app stores. Gaming apps maintained dominance, followed by daily service apps and e-commerce apps.