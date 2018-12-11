Yellow River in Hejin City of N China witnesses floating ice due to strong cold front

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2018 shows ice chunks floating on Yumenkou section of the Yellow River, in Hejin City of north China's Shanxi Province. Over 30-kilometer-long segment of the Yellow River in Hejin City has witnessed floating ice due to a strong cold front recently. (Xinhua/Xue Jun)

