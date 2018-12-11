Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region celebrates 60th founding anniversary

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/11 8:15:59

Dancers perform in a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


 

Dancers perform in a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)


 

Dancers perform in a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Spectators applause during a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


 

Dancers perform in a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Dancers perform in a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

A grand gathering is held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


 

A grand gathering is held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)


 

Dancers perform in a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)


 

Dancers perform in a grand gathering held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Dec. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

