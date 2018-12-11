Photo exhibition in London to mark 40 years of China's reform, opening up

Passengers view a photography exhibition at London's Kings Cross Station in London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. A photography exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up is launched on Monday at London's Kings Cross Station. The exhibition titled Reform and Dreams, commissioned by the China International Culture & Image Communication Corporation, features 80 stunning photographs taken over the last 40 years by photographers with Xinhua News Agency. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Gu Zhenqiu (L), head of Xinhua's London bureau, and Xiang Xiaowei (R), cultural counselor with the Chinese Embassy in UK, attend the launching ceremony of a photography exhibition at London's Kings Cross Station in London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. A photography exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up is launched on Monday at London's Kings Cross Station. The exhibition titled Reform and Dreams, commissioned by the China International Culture & Image Communication Corporation, features 80 stunning photographs taken over the last 40 years by photographers with Xinhua News Agency. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Media representatives attend the launching ceremony of a photography exhibition at London's Kings Cross Station in London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. A photography exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up is launched on Monday at London's Kings Cross Station. The exhibition titled Reform and Dreams, commissioned by the China International Culture & Image Communication Corporation, features 80 stunning photographs taken over the last 40 years by photographers with Xinhua News Agency. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
