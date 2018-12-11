Iran, US have stiff competition in global pistachio market

Photo: IRNA

Global pistachio market is dominated by Iran and the US who are in stiff competition to gain a bigger share of the market, said the head of Iran Pistachio Association.Mahmoud Abtahi told Iran Daily that although the US has managed to grab a larger share of the global pistachio market in recent years, Iran's high quality product has been able to attract more buyers.He put the annual pistachio exports of Iran and the US at 160,000 tons and 200,000 tons respectively in recent years.He said Italy, Greece, Afghanistan, Syria and Turkey are also among the main players in the world pistachio market but none of them can compete with Iran."Turkey is seeking to raise its pistachio harvest to gain a bigger share of the global market," he noted.He said Iran's pistachio sold for between $10 and $12 per kilogram in the global market.Abtahi noted that Iran exports about 80 percent of its pistachio harvest, adding that the price of the product in the local market is determined by its global price as well as its supply and demand.The official referred to the 100-year history of Iran's pistachio exports and said, "We export pistachio to almost all countries both directly and indirectly."Abtahi reiterated that dried fruits are among the country's most important non-oil export items, of which the share of pistachios is 70 percent.He said that Iran mostly exports pistachio in bulk as each country processes and packs pistachio based on its preferences."On the other hand, tariffs on packaged pistachios are high in many countries, therefore exporters prefer to export pistachio in bulk," he said.