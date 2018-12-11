Pompeo hints US may sign free trade deal with Britain even with hard Brexit

File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) attend the handover ceremony of the new NATO headquarters during a one-day NATO Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday hinted that the United States may consider to sign a free trade deal with Britain quickly even if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without a deal.In an interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show via teleconference, Pompeo was asked whether the United States can quickly get a free trade deal done with Britain if it has a hard Brexit from the EU.The U.S. top diplomat responded by affirmatively saying that "if there's a hard Brexit, I remain very confident the United States and the United Kingdom will continue to have a special relationship.""It matters certainly to them, but it matters a great deal to us as well," he added, noting that "There's a long history of our two countries working incredibly close together across every front of our relationship, certainly trade included amongst them."British Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier on Monday that the crucial parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be postponed, citing the acknowledgement that "the deal would be rejected by a significant margin."She said that the Northern Ireland "backstop" is still "a deep concern" among MPs over the much criticized Brexit agreement reached between London and Brussels after months of painful negotiations.Also on the same day, the European Court of Justice said that Britain "is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU (European Union)."The ruling, brought by a group of Scottish politicians, will provide a boost to campaigners for a second referendum in Britain, who want to put a stop to Brexit.