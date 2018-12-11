UN Security Council condemns sexual violence in South Sudan

File Photo: Convoys carrying food materials are seen through the humanitarian corridor from Sudan's El Obied to Bentiu in Bahr el Ghazal State of South Sudan, May 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Mohamed Babiker)

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the incidents of sexual and gender-based violence against women near Bentiu in northern South Sudan in recent weeks.In a press statement released on Saturday night, the council expressed deep concern about the well-being of the victims, who, according to reports, included more than 150 women and girls who were attacked by armed men in military and civilian clothing, in government-controlled areas throughout Rubkona County.The UNSC called on the Government of South Sudan to condemn the attacks, to ensure that a full investigation is carried out and those responsible are held accountable, and to break the cycle of impunity for sexual and gender-based violence.Members of the council emphasized that those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights must be held accountable, and that the Government of South Sudan bears the primary responsibility to protect its populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.The UNSC called on South Sudan's leaders to meet without delay all commitments made under cessation of hostilities agreements, including to refrain from attacks on the civilian population and to refrain from any acts of rape, sexual abuse and torture, and to meet all commitments made under the revitalized peace agreement, including to cease all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.