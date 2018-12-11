File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari)

The Kremlin said Monday that Moscow has grown tired of following sensational investigations in the Unite States with respect to Russia's alleged involvement in the U.S. previous presidential election."I can't comment at all. To be honest, we are already pretty tired of following these sensational investigations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the latest development of the case of Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman of U.S. President Donald Trump.On Friday, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office said in a court filing that Manafort lied on five major issues after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors, including his contact with administration officials and interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, his Russian associate allegedly having ties to the Russian intelligence."We don't even know these individuals, who are mentioned in the investigations. Therefore, I have nothing to say here," Peskov said.Mueller's office announced Manafort's violation of the agreements with the investigation at the end of November. In particular, he was accused of repeatedly giving false testimonies, which relate especially to his interaction with Kilimnik.The White House said Friday that the latest court filings have nothing about the U.S. president or of value and is mostly devoted to lobbying-related issues.Russia-U.S. relations have worsened in recent years over a number of disputes including Washington's accusations of Russia meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.