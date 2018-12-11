Highlights of China (Xi'an) Silk Road Int'l Fashion Week

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/11 9:14:22

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giovanni Clemente during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giovanni Clemente during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Models present creations by Italian designer Giovanni Clemente during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Priyo Oktaviano during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Priyo Oktaviano during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
