Highlights of China (Xi'an) Silk Road Int'l Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giovanni Clemente during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giovanni Clemente during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Models present creations by Italian designer Giovanni Clemente during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Priyo Oktaviano during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Priyo Oktaviano during China(Xi'an) Silk Road International Fashion Week held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)