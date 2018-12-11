Chinese vice premier calls US officials on trade issues

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday called US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on trade disputes between the two countries.



According to a statement released by the Chinese Commerce Ministry, Liu, who currently heads the China-US trade talks, called Mnuchin and Lighthizer in the morning as invited to implement the consensus recently reached by the heads of state of the two countries.



In the calls, China and US sides exchanged views on the timetable and roadmap to push forward the following trade talks, according to the statement.



During a dinner meeting in Argentina on Dec. 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the economic and trade issues between the two countries and reached important consensus.

