Nobel laureate to attend 2019 Big Data Expo in Guiyang

American economist Paul Romer, co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics along with William Nordhaus, has been invited to the 2019 Big Data Expo to be held in Guiyang, Southwest China's Guizhou province, in May of next year.Romer has been awarded "for integrating technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis." He has aroused economic insiders' interest in economic growth theories, and applied those theories to help developing countries and areas in need of economic development.At the 2019 Big Data Expo, Romer will share his views on digital economy in a series of speeches on urban transition and inclusive growth, as well as new motivations for urban endogenous growth.

Paul Romer, co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Romer earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree and PhD in economics at the University of Chicago. He was selected as one of the 25 Most Influential Americans by Time Magazine in 1997, and served as the chief economist of the World Bank from October 2016 to January 2018.He is currently a professor of economics at New York University and director of the Marron Institute of Urban Management.The Big Data Expo, also known as the China International Big Data Industry Expo, is an annual international event established in 2015. As a high-end professional platform, the 2019 Big Data Expo will focus on presenting the latest technological innovations and achievements in big data.

The Big Data Expo is an international event held every May in Guiyang. [Photo provided to China Daily]