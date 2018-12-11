4 dead, 11 injured in Hong Kong school minibus crash

Four people were killed and 11 injured on Monday after a minibus mowed down pedestrians in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Information Services Department of the HKSAR government.



The department said that according to latest information from hospitals, among the 11 injured, four were in critical condition, two in serious condition and five stable.



Police said the accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) in North Point. The cause of the accident has not been determined yet.



HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed her condolences to the victims of the accident.





