8 police, 11 militants killed in clashes in southern Afghan province

At least eight police officers and 11 Taliban militants were killed after clashes erupted in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar overnight, a local official said Tuesday.



"Scores of armed militants stormed security checkpoints in Sandarz locality of Arghistan district, triggering heavy clashes between attackers and police personnel manning the checkpoints, lasting for hours," provincial government spokesman Aziz Ahmad Azizi told Xinhua.



He said the attackers were fought back after additional security forces were dispatched in the area.



Several militants were also wounded during the fighting.



The Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.



The violence has been on the rise as Afghan security forces struggle against a surge in attacks by anti-government fighters since the drawdown of foreign forces within the past four years.



Security situation has been improving in Kandahar, the former stronghold of Taliban, over the last months, as security forces have conducted search and cordon operations across the province. But the militants attack government interests in the province from time to time.

