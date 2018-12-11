Macao to hold int'l parade in celebration of 19th anniversary of return to motherland

The government of China's Macao Special Administrative Region is to held an international parade on Sunday to mark the 19th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the organizers said on Tuesday.



The parade attracts more than 70 participating groups from the mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as well as those from other countries and regions such as Brazil, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Russia.



The parade featured a series of performances such as folk dances, acrobatics, stilt walking, Chinese martial arts and puppet shows.



As one of the major cultural events in Macao since 2011, the parade was organized by Macao's Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao government Tourism Office.

