12-year-old Chinese boy kills mother after being disciplined for smoking

After hacking his mother to death with a kitchen knife, Wu Bing (pseudonym), a 12-year-old sixth grader from Yuanjiang, Central China's Hunan Province, was unusually calm, even emotionless.



His uncle, saddened by the murder, asked the boy after he identified the scene to the police, "Do you think it was wrong to kill your mother?" Wu shrugged and said, "I killed my mother, not someone else."



The murder was sparked by four packs of cigarettes on the night of December 2. Wu's mother, surnamed Chen, discovered that her son had stolen and smoked all the cigarettes that she brought back home from banquets. She became angry and beat him, which led to Wu's murder, Wu's grandfather told the Red Star News.



Wu's real name was not revealed by police due to laws on juvenile delinquency.



Chen was a migrant worker with her husband before 2016. She returned to Yuanjiang and had been living a thrifty life since giving birth to Wu's younger brother. That night, Chen and her two sons had a video chat with Wu's father, who, like millions of Chinese migrant workers, works away from home.



After the murder, Wu imitated Chen's tone and sent a message to his teacher through Chen's mobile phone, asking for a sick leave. When his grandfather visited the family the next morning, Wu was playing in the living room with his brother. He told his grandfather that Chen had gone to the county center.



The murder was not discovered until the afternoon of December 3 when Wu's grandfather became suspicious and checked Chen's bedroom from the window, seeing blood all over the room and Chen's body lying on the floor.



Wu is under 14 and cannot be criminally charged. "He will likely be placed under his father's custody," Liu Changsong, a Beijing-based lawyer, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Although he escaped criminal punishment and his true identity is concealed, "he will be condemned morally, and be linked to matricide his whole life by people who know him," Liu noted.



Wu identified the murder scene to the police on December 5. His relatives discussed his custody the same day.



"What about your future?" Wu's relatives asked. "The school can't kick me out, can it?" Wu answered.



"The tragedy and Wu's reaction reflect the lack of legal education among left-behind children," Liu noted.



In addition to smoking, Wu is addicted to mobile games and had quarreled with his mother over this many times, the Red Star News reported.



Wu injured his head in a car crash when he was 7. His parents did not return after being informed that the injury was not serious. One year after the accident, Wu was hurt in the head again while playing with his friends.



Wu's grandfather told the news outlet that after the two injuries, Wu sometimes walked around in his room at midnight, not responding to others. He also screamed and cried at midnight.





