Learning Chinese

Chat attack

laundry room



洗衣房



(xǐyīfánɡ)

A: This is the first time I've seen you in the laundry room. Do you not wash your clothes all that often?



这是我第一次在洗衣房见到你,你不经常洗衣服吗？



(zhèshì wǒ dìyīcì zài xǐyīfánɡ jiàndào nǐ, nǐ bùjīnɡchánɡ xǐyīfú ma?)

B: It's not that. My friend gave me a washing machine for my birthday, so I'm used to doing laundry at home.



不是,我朋友在我过生日的时候送我一台洗衣机,我习惯在家洗衣服。



(bùshì,wǒpénɡyǒu zài wǒ ɡuòshēnɡrì de shíhòu sònɡwǒ yītái xǐyījī, wǒ xíɡuàn zàijiā xǐyīfú.)

A: Did you run into some sort of trouble this time?



那你这次遇到什么麻烦了？



(nànǐ zhècì yùdào shénme máfán le?)

B: My rug was dirty and my washing machine can't handle something so big.



我的地毯脏了,我的洗衣机放不下我的地毯。



(wǒde dìtǎn zānɡle, wǒde xǐyījī fànɡbùxià wǒde dìtǎn.)

A: I think the big washing machines here will solve your problem.



我想这里的大洗衣机会解决你的问题。



(wǒxiǎnɡ zhèlǐde dàxǐyījī huì jiějué nǐde wèntí.)

