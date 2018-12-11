PLA soldiers along China's borders honing combat skills in winter operations

Soldiers stationed in Jiayuguan in Northwest China's Gansu Province crawl in snow where the temperature is -24 C on December 6. Photo: VCG



Many troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), especially those stationed along the border, began their winter exercises in November.The training, which challenges their physical limits, aims to strengthen their physical agility and will. The training usually includes running outdoors, practicing strikes in mountainous areas and anti-kidnapping and anti-terrorism operations.In China's border areas, including Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, winter lasts a long time with much snow. In recent years, PLA troops stationed in these areas have studied tactics for winning wars in cold highlands and launched training to enhance soldiers' combat capability and weapon skills.Last winter, the PLA made a manual to guide winter training, summarizing best practices and weapon performance for different severe environments, according to a report from the PLA Daily.

Soldiers in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province conduct drills for capturing an enemy on December 3. Photo: VCG







Soldiers in Jiayuguan run quickly through complex terrain to conduct operations. Photo: VCG







Soldiers in Jiayuguan practice their bare-handed skills for seizing enemies. Photo: VCG







New recruits stationed in southern Xinjiang practice on November 15. Photo: VCG







Soldiers in Jiayuguan study tactics. Photo: VCG







