Happy birthday:



Your birthday is the perfect time to change things up. Go ahead and try something risky when it comes to your attire or hairstyle and you won't regret it. Your financial luck is looking up. Focus on long-term investments. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, 12, 13.







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Don't waste time at home when you should be out and about exploring everything life has to offer! Do not let fear of embarrassment prevent you from trying something different. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



This will be an excellent day to explore your neighborhood. While you think you have been everywhere, there are actually some hidden gems you have overlooked. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Misfortune will find you today. The good news is, things couldn't possibly get any worse. Do not hesitate to turn to friends and family for support during this trying time. If you hold on long enough, things will eventually get better. ✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your actions will directly impact others, so make sure you tread carefully when making decisions today. If you look at things from the perspective of others you will be able to come up with a solution in which everyone wins. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



An emergency situation should be handled as quickly as possible, or else it will spin out of control before you know it. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not allow temptation to draw you from the path today. Although it may prove difficult, keeping your goals in mind will help prevent you from losing focus. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Friendship should be made a priority today. The opportunity to reconnect with an old friend will come your way. Your financial luck is looking up. This will be a great time to expand your portfolio with an eye on long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although time is of the essence, do not rush through tasks. The more quickly you try to get things done, the worse off your chances for success will end up being. Remember: Slow and steady wins the race. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



If a misunderstanding has caused some trouble between you and a friend, the best way to clear it up is to speak from the heart. Don't be afraid to take risks. Even if you fail, your attempts will lead to greater things down the road. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although you have been planning something for quite a while now, change may end up pulling the rug out from under your feet. This doesn't mean you can't achieve your goals, but you will definitely need to take a different approach. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not let pride be your downfall. There is nothing wrong with asking for a helping hand when you need it. This is a good day for closing business deals. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You may have a great idea for a business, but if you expand too rapidly, you may end up losing far more than you gain. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭