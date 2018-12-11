Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/11 16:33:39

crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Caffeine nut

  5 Burial constructions

 10 Burned bit

 13 Neglect to say

 14 Escherich's bacterium

 15 General vicinity

 16 Six in Baltimore

 19 U-turn from WSW

 20 Make joyful

 21 Is soothing

 22 Featherbrain kin

 24 Author Horatio

25 Horrific events

 26 North American flycatcher

 28 Nose stimulator

 30 Carpenter or Gillan

 31 X-ray unit

 34 Two in Arizona

 38 It can be explosive

 39 Famed painter of water lilies

 40 The very top

 41 Dalmatian features

 42 "The Simpsons" character

 44 Breakfast serving

 46 Replace on a schedule

 49 Insistent pusher

 50 ___ wrench

 52 Letters indicating pressure

 53 Three in New York

 56 Use soap and water

 57 Many North Africans

 58 Tropical vacation locale

 59 Anger

 60 Bad's successor?

 61 All birthstones

DOWN

  1 "M.A.S.H." setting

  2 A Sultanate citizen

  3 Seaweedlike plant

  4 Absorbed, as a cost

  5 Some modern cars

  6 Rowing team quorum

  7 No longer in question

  8 NYPD shade

  9 Attack dog's signal

 10 Got up

 11 Under-city flower

 12 Brinker in literature

 15 "Waste not, want not," for one

 17 Not even once, poetically

 18 Montana city

 23 Difficult

 24 Blows away

 26 ___ in comparison

 27 Before, once

 28 10 on calendars, briefly

 29 Actor Aykroyd

 30 Philosophical Immanuel

 31 Form anew

 32 Cash dispenser

 33 Colorful product

 35 Bring into the country

 36 U-turn from midnight

 37 Predetermined outcome

 41 Messy public to-do

 42 Words ending a threat

 43 Work the bar

 44 Sticky patch?

 45 Margarita plant

 46 Roman commoners

 47 Biblical song

 48 Floor pieces

 49 Not-cute fruit

 50 Roundish hairdo

 51 Untrustworthy sort

 54 Lumber mill fixture

 55 Band job

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus