Puzzle

1 Caffeine nut5 Burial constructions10 Burned bit13 Neglect to say14 Escherich's bacterium15 General vicinity16 Six in Baltimore19 U-turn from WSW20 Make joyful21 Is soothing22 Featherbrain kin24 Author Horatio25 Horrific events26 North American flycatcher28 Nose stimulator30 Carpenter or Gillan31 X-ray unit34 Two in Arizona38 It can be explosive39 Famed painter of water lilies40 The very top41 Dalmatian features42 "The Simpsons" character44 Breakfast serving46 Replace on a schedule49 Insistent pusher50 ___ wrench52 Letters indicating pressure53 Three in New York56 Use soap and water57 Many North Africans58 Tropical vacation locale59 Anger60 Bad's successor?61 All birthstones1 "M.A.S.H." setting2 A Sultanate citizen3 Seaweedlike plant4 Absorbed, as a cost5 Some modern cars6 Rowing team quorum7 No longer in question8 NYPD shade9 Attack dog's signal10 Got up11 Under-city flower12 Brinker in literature15 "Waste not, want not," for one17 Not even once, poetically18 Montana city23 Difficult24 Blows away26 ___ in comparison27 Before, once28 10 on calendars, briefly29 Actor Aykroyd30 Philosophical Immanuel31 Form anew32 Cash dispenser33 Colorful product35 Bring into the country36 U-turn from midnight37 Predetermined outcome41 Messy public to-do42 Words ending a threat43 Work the bar44 Sticky patch?45 Margarita plant46 Roman commoners47 Biblical song48 Floor pieces49 Not-cute fruit50 Roundish hairdo51 Untrustworthy sort54 Lumber mill fixture55 Band job

Solution