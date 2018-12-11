Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Caffeine nut
5 Burial constructions
10 Burned bit
13 Neglect to say
14 Escherich's bacterium
15 General vicinity
16 Six in Baltimore
19 U-turn from WSW
20 Make joyful
21 Is soothing
22 Featherbrain kin
24 Author Horatio
25 Horrific events
26 North American flycatcher
28 Nose stimulator
30 Carpenter or Gillan
31 X-ray unit
34 Two in Arizona
38 It can be explosive
39 Famed painter of water lilies
40 The very top
41 Dalmatian features
42 "The Simpsons" character
44 Breakfast serving
46 Replace on a schedule
49 Insistent pusher
50 ___ wrench
52 Letters indicating pressure
53 Three in New York
56 Use soap and water
57 Many North Africans
58 Tropical vacation locale
59 Anger
60 Bad's successor?
61 All birthstonesDOWN
1 "M.A.S.H." setting
2 A Sultanate citizen
3 Seaweedlike plant
4 Absorbed, as a cost
5 Some modern cars
6 Rowing team quorum
7 No longer in question
8 NYPD shade
9 Attack dog's signal
10 Got up
11 Under-city flower
12 Brinker in literature
15 "Waste not, want not," for one
17 Not even once, poetically
18 Montana city
23 Difficult
24 Blows away
26 ___ in comparison
27 Before, once
28 10 on calendars, briefly
29 Actor Aykroyd
30 Philosophical Immanuel
31 Form anew
32 Cash dispenser
33 Colorful product
35 Bring into the country
36 U-turn from midnight
37 Predetermined outcome
41 Messy public to-do
42 Words ending a threat
43 Work the bar
44 Sticky patch?
45 Margarita plant
46 Roman commoners
47 Biblical song
48 Floor pieces
49 Not-cute fruit
50 Roundish hairdo
51 Untrustworthy sort
54 Lumber mill fixture
55 Band job
Solution