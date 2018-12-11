Annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade held in Los Angeles

Participants march along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Participants march along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Participants march along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Members of a marching band are reflected on a musical instrument during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Members of a marching band perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)