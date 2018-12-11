Annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade held in Los Angeles

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/11 16:42:21

Participants march along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Participants march along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Dancers perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Participants march along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Members of a marching band are reflected on a musical instrument during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Members of a marching band perform along the parade route during the annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)



 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus