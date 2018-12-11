Missing boys found after embarking on ‘Man vs Wild’ camping trip alone in Southwest China mountains

Former US president Barack Obama attends the program 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls in September 2015.Photo:VCG

Four boys who went missing after skipping school to camp in the mountains of Southwest China have been found.Police in Luzhou, Sichuan Province found the quartet safe on a remote village road late on November 28, ending a nine-hour search.The three sixth graders and one fifth grader were first reported missing by their teacher after they managed to climb over a school wall.Three police search parties scoured the surrounding mountains into the night before finding the shivering students.The boys had prepared for their expedition with backpacks carrying basic camping equipment such as an umbrella, lighter, fishing line, cutting tools and a cooking pot.However, what they did not prepare for was the cold. "We planned to make fire and live one night in the nearby mountains. But we became scared because of the cold weather and dark night," one of the boys said.They later told police they had stayed in the woods for fear of getting in trouble."We wanted to return home. But we were afraid to be punished by our parents. So we just stayed here until policemen came to find us," another boy said.They were returned safely to their parents, who later disciplined them, media reported.CCTV.com