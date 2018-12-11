Penguins seen near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica

Emperor penguins swim near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

An emperor penguin swims near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

An emperor penguin is seen near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 2, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

An emperor penguin swims near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Adelie penguins are seen near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 2, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Emperor penguins are seen near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Adelie penguins are seen near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 2, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Adelie penguins look at the snowmobile near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 2, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Adelie penguins walk near China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 2, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, is now 44 kilometers away from the Zhongshan station. Unloading operations have been carried out after the transportation routes were determined. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)