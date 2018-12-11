"Fearless Girl" is seen on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
"Fearless Girl" is seen on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A woman poses for photos with "Fearless Girl" in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018.
