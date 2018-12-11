"Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning.Commissioned by State Street Global Advisers (SSGA), the 50-inch-tall pony-tailed girl, with her chin up and her hands on hips, is meant to address women's role in Corporate America at the financial hub of the country."We wanted to raise awareness about the need for more women leaders in the board room and in senior roles in management," said Lori Heinel, an executive at the Boston-based SSGA at the unveiling ceremony on Monday."Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display.It instantly captured the hearts of New Yorkers and visitors as many regard it as a symbol of women's power and equality. The city government thus decided to make it stay after an online petition was started just days after its installation.The statue also drew critics, including Arturo Di Modica, creator of the "Charging Bull," who said the "Fearless Girl" tarnished the positive message of the bull. Others regard it as a commercial ad.The city government and SSGA announced a decision in April to move the statue to its current location outside the NYSE, a more pedestrian-friendly spot than the traffic island where it previously stood.

"Fearless Girl" is seen on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"Fearless Girl" is seen on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"Fearless Girl" is seen on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A woman poses for photos with "Fearless Girl" in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"Fearless Girl" is seen on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"Fearless Girl" is seen on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 10, 2018. "Fearless Girl," a celebrated bronze statue located in New York City's Financial District, was unveiled at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday morning. "Fearless Girl" was initially installed face to face with the iconic "Charging Bull" statue at the Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from its current location, on the eve of the International Women's Day in March 2017 as a temporary display. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)