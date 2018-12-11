Minsheng Art Museum looks at 40 years of ink art in China

Curator Lu Hong Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Minsheng Art Museum

The Beijing Minsheng Art Museum announced on Tuesday that its newest exhibition, New Ink Art in China, will kick off on December 18. The exhibition aims to review the major developments in Chinese ink art over the past 40 years.According to exhibition curator Lu Hong, the new exhibition will include three sections covering the periods of 1978-89, 1990-99 and 2000-18.He noted that ink art is not just a simple genre of painting, but also a representative art form of China and an excellent medium to promote international culture exchange.Zhou Xujun, the museum's curator, said that the review exhibition comes at a perfect time as this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up.