Death toll in southwest China landslide rises to 5

The death toll has risen to five after a landslide hit a county in southwest China's Sichuan Province Sunday afternoon, local authorities said Tuesday.



Rescuers found the body of a previously missing victim at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the landslide in Xuyong County in the city of Luzhou, according to the county's publicity department.



So far, five people have died and another seven have been injured. The injured are being treated in local hospitals.



The landslide toppled a number of residential houses in Fenshui Township in Xuyong County around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, leaving 12 people buried.



More than 1,000 people have participated in the rescue work. The cause of the landslide is being investigated.

