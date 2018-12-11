Palliative care summit held in Shanghai

Photo: VCG

As China's aging society deepens, palliative care has become a topic of great concern. Statistics from a palliative care summit recently held in Putuo district show that Shanghai is facing serious aging problems. It is expected that the population with a Shanghai hukou (permanent household registration) aged 60 and above will reach 5.31 million by 2020, Shanghai Observation reported recently. The overall prevalence of senior citizens aged 60 and above reached 80 percent and each of them have 1.9 diseases.Experts at the summit proposed that the most ideal care is not equal to the maximum treatment and extending life does not mean extending the agonal stage. International authoritative data listed by experts at the summit show that 66 to 88 percent of cancer patients at the terminal stage need psychological care, but only 6 percent received care from medical personnel. Psychological care of cancer patients at the terminal stage is often neglected in clinical practice.Contracting diseases near the end of life has become major problem for China's aging society. Li Shuijing from the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission stated at the summit that 43.4 percent of Shanghai senior citizens have two or more chronic diseases, and 21.6 percent have three or more chronic diseases. Also, 3.7 percent of senior citizens aged 60 and above cannot take care of themselves and 13.1 percent of senior citizens aged 80 and above cannot. Such seniors need professional palliative care services to realize dignity during the last stage of their life.The practice of palliative care has not existed for a long time. According to Chow Yin-man, associate professor from the Department of Social Work and Social Administration, The University of Hong Kong, palliative care has been practiced in Hong Kong for 35 years. It is divided into daytime soothing treatments, hospitalization and counseling service at the final stage. "Palliative care needs a comprehensive multi-faceted assessment which covers the assessment of patients' and their relatives' physical and psychological changes," Chow said.Mature palliative care model brings peacefulness to patients and their families. According to statistics between 2016 and 2018 from the Jockey Club End-of-Life Community Care Project initiated by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, after three months of palliative care, patients' physical symptoms decreased by 16.9 percent - including aches reduced by 22 percent, breathing difficulties reduced by 16 percent, and weakness reduced by 23 percent.Patient depression was reduced by 48 percent, anxiety reduced by 31 percent and emotional anguish was reduced by 14 percent. Apart from patients, family caregivers also saw an improvement in their emotions. Their anxiety was relieved by 25 percent, pressure was reduced by 16 percent and intimacy between family members increased by 4 percent.A 60-year-old local resident surnamed Zhang was diagnosed with advanced gastric cancer yet failed to receive effective treatment although he visited several hospitals. Finally, he spent the last days of his life at the Shanghai Putuo District Liqun Hospital. His last hope for life was less pain and more dignity.At Liqun Hospital's palliative care ward, Zhang received effective symptomatic treatment, psychological counseling and listened to soothing music. There were neither tubes inserted into his body nor any ulcers or infections. There was no pain or struggles in the last phase of his life.According to Chiou Jeng-fong of Taipei Medical University Hospital, similar to Shanghai, Taiwan has a large and rapidly growing aging society. As of the end of February of 2017, the proportion of senior citizens aged above 65 reached 13.33 percent among the total population of Taiwan. It is expected that it will only take eight years to enter the "super aging society" stage, with the senior population proportion at 20 percent.Latest statistics show that, in Shanghai, there are 39 elderly medical care institutions, including both geriatric hospitals and nursing homes for the aged, 30,000 beds at nursing homes, and 52,300 household nursing beds. As an implementation project of the municipal government, Shanghai has set up over 300 wards of hospice care, 890 beds of hospice care at institutions and 801 beds of hospice care at home, provided services to an accumulated number of 12,000 patients over the past five years. The reduction of invalid medical care per capita reached 12,000 yuan ($ 1739.53).Quantity and distribution are urgent problems that must be solved. According to Li Shuijing, 37,600 patients died of cancer in Shanghai in 2013. An estimated number of 1,300 palliative care beds were needed, with each patient staying at hospital for 29 day on average. In 2013, an estimated 46,000 elderly people in Shanghai needed hospice care. It was estimated that 600 beds were required, with each staying at hospital for 72 days. In total, 1,900 beds were needed. However, the current number of beds is only 890.In Shanghai, a unique network of soothing care services has been set up. However, even if the hardware is complete, as a medical act involving death palliative care still needs more long-term focus and deeper studies by professionals from different fields. According to Chow Yin-man, the Chinese public's lack of awareness of hospice care, the cultural and social barriers (such as different beliefs about pain and death), insufficient skills of local medical workers, and strict prescriptions for pain relief are the threshold for the current hospice treatment.This story was translated by Du Qiongfang based on a report by Shanghai Observer.