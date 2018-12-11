China's civil aviation industry aims high

The ARJ21, China's first commericial regional aircraft, is parked at the Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 29, 2015. The Civil Aviation Administration of China published an action plan on Monday, aiming to make China's civil aviation industry one of the best in the world by 2050. Under the plan, from 2021 to 2035, China will comprehensively enhance the strength of its civil aviation industry to not only take the lead in air transportation, but also have the world's most competitive airlines and aviation hubs, advanced air service system and general aviation system, modernized air traffic management system, sound security guarantee system and highly efficient management mechanism. By 2050, the industry's overall strength will be further elevated so that it could satisfy the needs of the people, become a world leader in global competitiveness, innovation capability, management, and sustainable development, and fully participate in international civil aviation management. (Xinhua/Pei Xin)

The Civil Aviation Administration of China published an action plan on Monday, aiming to make China's civil aviation industry one of the best in the world by 2050.Under the plan, from 2021 to 2035, China will comprehensively enhance the strength of its civil aviation industry to not only take the lead in air transportation, but also have the world's most competitive airlines and aviation hubs, advanced air service system and general aviation system, modernized air traffic management system, sound security guarantee system and highly efficient management mechanism.By 2050, the industry's overall strength will be further elevated so that it could satisfy the needs of the people, become a world leader in global competitiveness, innovation capability, management, and sustainable development, and fully participate in international civil aviation management.Moreover, airports and air routes will be integrated with relevant information networks, while passenger and cargo transport will become highly efficient, it said.Calling civil aviation "a strategic industry playing a primary and leading role" in China's economic development, Dong Faxin, deputy chief of the development and planning bureau of the administration, said the action plan had been made to meet the ever-growing needs of the public for safe, fast, convenient and quality transport services.Currently, there are 60 air transportation companies, 3,549 aircraft, 410 general aviation airlines and 232 transport airports in China. Beijing Capital International Airport has the world's second-largest passenger traffic while Shanghai Pudong International Airport is the third largest by cargo traffic.In 2017, China's civil aviation industry contributed more than 25 percent to the growth of the global civil aviation industry.

China's first home-grown large amphibious aircraft AG600 is seen on Dec. 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)





The third ARJ 21-700 jet flies in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 12, 2009. (Xinhua/Pei Xin)

Panda mascots pose for a photo in front of Chengdu Airlines' ARJ21-700 in Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2016. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

China's homegrown large passenger plane C919 takes off on its maiden flight in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The AG600, codenamed Kunlong, slides on the water surface of a reservoir near Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)





Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2015 shows the C919, China's first homemade large passenger aircraft, at a plant of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Pei Xin)

Cheng Jiaqi, an engineer of China Southern Airlines, checks the wheel well of an aircraft in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Zhou Lei, a ground service of China Southern Airlines, gives instruction to the plane in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows the new international airport in Daxing District under construction in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A stewardess checks the compartment on flight CA935 after arrival at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)





Photo taken on June 15, 2018 shows the Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport under construction in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Pilots conduct a test flight in low runway visual range of 90 meters in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)