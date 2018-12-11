Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows interior view of Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey. Looted and missing pieces of the famous "Gypsy Girl" mosaic, found in the ancient Roman city of Zeugma which became the symbol of southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep, returned to Turkey recently from the United States after years of diplomatic efforts. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows fragments of the "Gypsy Girl" mosaic painting in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey. Looted and missing pieces of the famous "Gypsy Girl" mosaic, found in the ancient Roman city of Zeugma which became the symbol of southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep, returned to Turkey recently from the United States after years of diplomatic efforts. (Xinhua)

