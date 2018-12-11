Phasing out university English degrees is not a bad thing

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

Several universities in China recently decided to cut or phase out degree programs in English language and literature, according to Wenhui Daily. The University of Science and Technology of China, for example, recently ended its bachelor and master programs in English. Over a dozen universities in East China's Zhejiang Province are also eliminating their English language departments.The news sparked concern among Chinese teachers and students in English language departments over the future of their discipline. However, being an English major in college myself, I don't think this is necessarily bad news.It's not difficult to understand why English degree programs are losing appeal in recent years among the Chinese. In the internet age, when everyone has easy access to English-language learning resources such as films, books, podcasts and peer-to-peer learning platforms, college English courses no longer have a competitive market edge. Students majoring in economics or management often have better English speaking abilities than real English majors.English-language majors in China also tend to face awkward situations when they graduate. The jobs that are most suited to their training are either translators or English teachers, but very few of my classmates actually pursued a career in these professions, due to unsatisfactory job prospects or pay.Many tried to carve out careers in finance, marketing or sales, yet their lack of basic knowledge, training and experience in these areas meant that they needed to double their efforts on the job, including going to night school or pursuing a master's degree in that field.To be frank, many English majors didn't choose to major in English because they "love" English literature, but only because they fell short of the scores needed for more popular majors and departments. Many English language and literature graduates in China may have never even finished a single chapter of William Shakespeare or Charles Dickens, to say nothing of their all-around understanding of English literature.Despite this, English language and literature is still one of the most common majors in China today. According to a 2013 report, there are 1,166 undergraduate learning institutions in the Chinese mainland, and nearly 80 percent of them offer degree programs in English language and literature. At the same time, it's often ranked among the worst college majors to find a job in recent years. As the most commonly spoken language in the world, the necessity to learn English is beyond doubt. However, not everyone needs to actually major in English.Therefore, I think the decision by some higher institutions, especially those specializing in science, to cut their English departments is not necessarily a bad thing. It's a realistic and much-needed market-oriented adjustment. Besides cutting some English departments, these universities can also consider restructuring their English-language departments to focus less on literature, but more on business, scientific or technical English that makes these students more competitive in the job market. As far as I know, the job market has a big demand on talents in technical English, but traditional English graduates lack the professional knowledge required in these professions.This is not to say that English literature is irrelevant in today's age. However, English language and literature should be a small but elite humanities program that caters only to students who are truly passionate about English literature. It should only be offered in a limited number of universities.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.