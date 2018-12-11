Sewage treatment plant gets awaited upgrade

Shanghai Bailonggang sewage treatment plant, the largest sewage treatment plant in Asia, is undergoing reconstruction and is expected to be tested by the end of 2019, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday. The upgrade aims to improve the quality of processed sewage water.



A highlight of the upgrade is a sewage treatment system installed underground. It will be the largest underground treatment system in the city, processing 500,000 tons of waste water per day.



Located in Pudong New Area, the sewage treatment plant handles 2.8 million tons of waste water per day, one-third of the total amount of sewage produced in downtown Shanghai.



Built in 1999, the plant was a pretreatment place only processing 1.72 million tons of sewage water per day. After an upgrading and expansion construction in September of 2008, its processing scale and standards were raised.

