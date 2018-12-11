Father and sick son perish in apartment fire

A father and a son from Pudong New Area died during an apartment fire on Tuesday morning, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



The accident happened around 7 am, when most of the residents in the building at the compound on Zhangyang Road were still sleeping.



Although the public security department and fire brigade arrived and put out the fire by 7:40 am, the father and son were unfortunately killed in the disaster.



According to neighbors, the family has been living in their apartment for many years. The deceased son was in his 40s and allegedly suffered from a cerebral infection, which made him bedridden. The father, who was in his 70s, helped his wife escape then returned to save his son, but was killed during the rescue.

