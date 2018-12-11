First quantum system

China's first quantum computer control system with independent intellectual property rights has been launched in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, sources with the city's high-tech zone said on Tuesday.



The control system was developed by Origin Quantum Computing Technology Co, a start-up that develops and commercializes quantum computers.



The essential role of the control system is to provide the precise signal needed for the operation of quantum chips. It can also process feedback information and compile computer programs, according to the company.



It can be applied to various fields such as testing of quantum chips and the theory building of quantum computers, and provide solutions for a wide range of scientific experiments including precision measurement and basic science research.