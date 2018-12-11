Ethanol set to triple

China is set to more than triple its ethanol production capacity by 2020, a government researcher said on Tuesday, with demand for the commodity expected to surge as the country shifts toward cleaner fuels.



The nation is building or seeking approval for new ethanol plants with capacity to produce 6.6 million tons of the biofuel a year, Dou Kejun, a researcher at the China National Renewable Energy Centre, told an industry event.



China had an ethanol production capacity of 2.8 million tons in 2017, he said.



That target is being widely watched by global biofuel markets as China is unlikely to meet its ethanol needs through domestic production.



