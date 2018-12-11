Huawei unit introduces smartphone model to Kenya

Chinese telecom firm Huawei Mobile Kenya on Monday introduced its latest smartphone, the Huawei Y5 Lite phone, to the Kenyan market.



Steven Li, head of Eastern Africa Mobile, said the device is a 4G-enabled budget phone that will be retailing at 9,990 shillings ($98) in stores across the country, operator shops and Jumia online stores.



"The market is growing and consumers' spending habits are changing in terms of value for money," Li said. "The introduction of the Y5 Lite in the market is therefore part of our strategy to target low-end users who are looking for a budget device that offers a unique experience that meets their needs and requirements," he added.



With 16GB of ROM for photos, music and videos, Huawei Y5 Lite outperforms expectations.



The device, which falls under the Y series family, is the fourth to be launched in the market this year following the launches of Y9 2019, Y7 Prime and Y5 Prime.



Huawei Y5 Lite offers a large 5.45-inch HD with full view display that brings immersive entertainment.





