Kremlin slams Pompeo's criticism of Russia over sending bombers to Venezuela as "inappropriate"

The remarks of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the landing of Russian strategic bombers in Venezuela are undiplomatic and inappropriate, the Kremlin said Tuesday.



"It's not very diplomatic to hear quite a serious accusation from the secretary of state, when he voices such words regarding the leadership of Russia. We consider this an absolutely inappropriate statement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Earlier in the day, a group of four Russian military aircraft, namely two Tu-160 strategic bombers, a heavy An-124 military transport aircraft and an IL-62 long-range aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, landed in Venezuela.



Pompeo tweeted that the sending of the aircraft is "two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer."



On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, and discussed bilateral military technical cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its website.

