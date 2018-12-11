Search for 5 missing US Marines off Japan's western coast called off

Search and rescue operations were called off Tuesday for five missing US Marines, who were aboard a jet and a tanker plane when they fatally collided midair last week off Japan's western coast.



According to the Defense Ministry here, the search was called off as there were no significant remnants of the crash site detectable, despite US forces, Japan's Self-Defense Forces, the Japan Coast Guard as well as the Australian air force searching the 90,000 square km of area in the Pacific Ocean.



Two Marines on the F/A-18 fighter jet were rescued on the day of the incident, but Capt. Jahmar Resilard, 28, was pronounced dead on his arrival at medical facilities, US officials said.



The five Marines unaccounted for are believed to have been on board a KC-130 tanker plane.



The ministry said the planes, based at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in western Japan, were conducting a routine training operation when the collision occurred around 100 km south of Cape Muroto in Kochi Prefecture.



US Forces Japan commander on Tuesday officially recognized the deceased and thanked its allies for their swift and tireless efforts in searching for the missing crew members.



"US Forces Japan ended its search and rescue effort today for five Marines involved in the Dec. 6 accident between a KC-130 and an F/A-18," said US Air Force Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez, US Forces Japan commander.



"It is with a heavy heart that we have shifted to recovery operations. I ask that you please keep the families and friends of these Marines in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," he added.



"The Marine Corps pronounced the five Marines deceased after an exhaustive search. US, Japanese and Australian forces conducted more than 800 hours of air and maritime search operations, covering more than 35,000 square miles of ocean," a US Forces Japan's statement said.



There is speculation the F/A-18 fighter jet was refueling midair when the collision with the KC-130 tanker took place, although there has been no official confirmation of this as yet.



The latest US aircraft mishap comes on the heels of another F/A-18 fighter aircraft, this one belonging to the USS Ronald Reagan nuclear carrier, crashing into the Pacific Ocean in waters southwest of Kita Daitojima Island around 290 kilometers from Okinawa, owing to mechanical issues, on Nov. 12.



Both pilots in this incident managed to eject to safety and were safely rescued by a US military chopper.



A Marines F/A -18 also stationed at the Iwakuni based crashed into the sea off Kochi, killing the pilot in 2016.



Accidents, crashes and mishaps, involving US military aircraft, always draw the ire of the Japanese government, as fears about safety consistently grow within the Japanese public.

