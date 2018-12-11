WWI museum opens in east China city

A museum in commemoration of the centennial anniversary of World War I (WWI) opened Tuesday in Qingdao, a city of eastern China's Shandong Province.



The museum was built in Qingdao's heritage park, covering an area of nearly 10,000 square meters, to showcase Qingdao's return to Chinese sovereignty during the war.



The museum displays over 1,800 pieces of objects including weapons, military uniforms, newspapers, books and postcards. It also tells history by using multi-media work.



Meanwhile, pictures and objects featuring Chinese workers' contributions to Europe during wartime are also on display.



On Aug. 23, 1914, Japanese troops invaded Qingdao which was then occupied by German forces. On Nov. 7 the same year, the German army was defeated and the city became occupied by the Japanese troops.

