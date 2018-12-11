China, France to strengthen financial regulatory cooperation

China and France have signed an agreement on bilateral financial regulatory cooperation during the sixth High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Tuesday.



The agreement, signed by the CSRC and its French counterpart, aims to strengthen cooperation in preventing market risks, financing the real economy, asset management and sustainable development of the financial sector, the top securities watchdog said on its website.



The agreement clarifies plan for cooperation over the next two years, the CSRC said.



The deal builds on a memorandum of understanding for regulatory cooperation on securities and futures signed by the two countries in 1998.

