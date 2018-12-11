Suicide car bomb kills 5 in Kabul, Taliban claims responsibility

At least five people including the attacker were confirmed dead and six others injured as a militant riding an explosive-laden car targeted a convoy of national spy service team in Paghman area outside Kabul city on Tuesday, an official said.



"It was around 9:20 a.m. local time when a terrorist driving an explosive-borne car targeted a convoy of National Directorate of Security (NDS) or the country's chief spy agency in Bala Chinar area of Paghman district, killing five including four NDS officers and the attacker on the spot," the official who declined to be named told Xinhua.



Neither NDS nor Interior Ministry has made comment on the incident.



However, unofficial sources believed that the number of casualties is higher than reported.



According to locals at the site of the blast, at least three civilians were also killed by the bomb blast.



Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.



Zabihullah Majahid who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit, in contact with media said a suicide bomber exploded his explosive-laden car next to a joint convoy of Afghan and foreign troops in Paghman district Tuesday morning, killing and injuring over two dozen security personnel including foreigners.



However, the official, on condition of anonymity, rejected Taliban's claim, saying only five people were killed and six others injured.



According to the official, the Taliban outfit has lost capability to face security forces and therefore adopted suicide bombing to terrorize people.

