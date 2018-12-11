Iran confirms recent ballistic missile test in defiance of U.S.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday confirmed the recent ballistic missile test, Press TV reported.



Iran's latest ballistic missile test was "significant," said the Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, adding that "we will continue to conduct our missile tests."



Referring to the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's adverse position on Iran's recent missile test, the commander said such reactions showed "the issue was so important and make them cry out."



Iran carries out more than 50 missile tests each year, he said, adding that "the Americans' reaction to certain tests is an indication of pressure on them."



Hajizadeh did not identify the type of the missile that was tested recently by the IRGC.



On Dec. 1, Pompeo said that Iran "just test-fired a medium range ballistic missile" in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.



Iran has emphasized that its missile program is for deterrence purposes and it will not quit its development.

