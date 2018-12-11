China sends another 100 peacekeepers to Sudan

A group of 100 Chinese peacekeepers departed from Beijing Capital International Airport for Darfur, Sudan on Tuesday for a one-year peacekeeping mission.



The peacekeepers are the first group of a 225-member team and are the 15th group China has sent to the Darfur region. The second group is scheduled to leave on December 18.



The team will be tasked with maintaining supplies and engineering projects, restoring buildings, and constructing and repairing houses, roads and airports.



Team captain Li Meng said all members of the team have undergone special training in preparation for the tasks and have passed a test that will allow them to fulfill their peacekeeping missions.





