Death toll rises to 4 in Strasbourg shooting in France

Police investigate near the scene of a shooting in the center of Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)
Soldiers stand guard in the center of Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)
Policemen stand guard in the center of Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)
The death toll of the shooting near a Christmas
market in the French city of Strasbourg Tuesday evening has risen to four, several were wounded, local media reported.
Security officers have cordoned off the area, while the injured were transported to a local hospital center.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition and that he was heading to Strasbourg.
"Our security and rescue services are mobilized," Castaner added.
According to sources from local authorities, the suspected gunman identified as 29-year-old and known to police for criminal activity, has been cornered. Police had reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the chase.
The Prosecutor's Office said French counter terrorism prosecutor has opened investigation into the incident.
Bordering Germany, Strasbourg is the capital city of the Grand Est region in northeastern France.