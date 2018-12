Huawei CFO granted bail at court hearing

The Canadian court on Tuesday granted bail to Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who's been detained in Canada for nearly two weeks for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions on Iran.



Meng, also the daughter of Huawei founder, was taken into custody in Vancouver on December 1 while traveling from Hong Kong to Mexico via Canada at the request of the U.S. government.