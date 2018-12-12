Parts of Shandong meet snow

A child makes a snow cone in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

A pedestrian walks in snow in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

Two birds settle on branches in snow in Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

A tractor tows an aircraft in snow at Yantai Penglai International Airport in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

A staff worker checks an aircraft in snow at Yantai Penglai International Airport in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2018 shows the snow scenery of Taierzhuang, east China's Shandong Province. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

A red panda walks in snow in Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

The roadside plant is covered with snow in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2018 shows the snow scenery in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jiexian)

A pedestrian walks in snow in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

Tigers walk in snow in Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2018. Parts of Shandong Province met snow on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

