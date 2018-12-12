At least 5 dead in fireworks blast in Mexico

At least five people were killed and nine injured Tuesday after a fireworks explosion outside a church in the central Mexican state of Queretaro, the local government said.



Queretaro's Civil Protection Coordination said the blast occurred at 6:30 a.m. local time (12:30 GMT) outside the chapel in the community of Fuentezuelas, in the town of Tequisquiapan in the southeast of the state.



The fireworks, which were to be used for a religious festival, had not been stored in accordance with safety regulations, the agency said in a message posted on its Facebook page.



Four of the victims died at the scene and the fifth died en route to the hospital.



Nine people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized, the agency added.



The explosion happened as locals prepared to celebrate the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico's patron saint, on Dec. 12.

