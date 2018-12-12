Rainbow over Hukou Waterfall of Yellow River

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/12 9:23:36

Aerial photo shows a rainbow at the Hukou Waterfall scenic spot of the Yellow River at the border area between north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Hongda)


 

Posted in: CHINA
